Eighth-Grade Residency Re-Verification

All students entering ninth-grade in September 2017 must re-verify residency with the Great Neck Public Schools. This process is conducted annually to collect documentation that will assist in assembling students’ records for high school, and verify that all students who enter the district high schools are residents and entitled to attend.

Parents/legal guardians of all current eighth-grade students were recently sent a mailing that explains the documentation required and the method for submission. Additional information may be obtained by calling the child’s middle school—516-441-4500 for North Middle or 516-441-4600 for South Middle—or by going to www.greatneck.k12.ny.us/gnps/pages/reverification.htm and clicking Eighth-Grade ReVerification.

Re-verification must be completed before eighth-grade students will be admitted to high school. Families with an eighth grader are urged to submit the documents before Friday, Feb. 17.