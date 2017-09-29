Editorial: Hurricane Season

It seems like just yesterday when Superstorm Sandy came through Long Island and the Northeast at large with a vengeance, causing tremendous damage to homes and property and plunging much of the island into darkness. For a few years, we had respite from devastating storms. We have taken care of the damage and many homes installed generators just in case the electricity fails.

Today, the devastation of each new storm seems to be worse than the last. Hurricane Harvey drowned areas of Texas with 30 inches of rain in a short period of time, followed by Hurricane Irma who did a number on Florida with its sudden change of path.

Hurricane Jose also rolled through and as we track Hurricane Maria, it seems obvious the earth is reacting to a greater force. With devastating earthquakes in Mexico and minor quakes in Indiana (48 to be exact), the earth is certainly reacting to life here on earth. We must be cognizant of what we are doing to our environment and ensure that there is adequate green space in contrast to the construction of the concrete jungle.

Mother Nature is delivering a supreme hurricane season. Thankfully, it really hasn’t come in this direction yet. We all need to adopt the Boy Scout motto of “be prepared” and have the essentials, should another superstorm hit this area. Have on-hand flashlights, bottled water and food supplies. Invest in a battery powered radio so you have information about what is going on. If someone in your household is infirm, register with your local firehouse so they are aware if the lights go out and emergency assistance might be needed. Don’t forget to have a deck of cards or some board games for entertainment. Sometimes events like these are opportunities for families and neighbors to get closer.

—Elizabeth Johnson