E.M. Baker Welcomes Interim Assistant Principal

The Great Neck Public Schools welcomed Don Sternberg, EdD, as an interim assistant principal at Elizabeth M. Baker School, filling the temporary role while the school’s assistant principal, Dr. Heather Sweet-Lazos, is on child-care leave.

The interim assistant principal is a retired school administrator with a wealth of experience in public education. During his tenure as principal of Wantagh Elementary School for 32 years, he was recognized as the New York State Elementary Principal of the Year and a National Distinguished Principal by the United States Education Department. He retired from the Wantagh School District in 2013, and later served as principal of the Ivy League School in Smithtown for three years.

Dr. Sternberg said he “jumped” at the opportunity to work in Great Neck, because of its “outstanding reputation [as a] vibrant and fulfilling school.”

He received a warm welcome from staff and students.

“The teachers are so dedicated and child-centered,” he observed. “A positive learning environment permeates the classrooms and throughout hallways.”

Dr. Sternberg is an adjunct professor for Educational Administration at Stony Brook University and a faculty member for the online doctoral program at Northcentral University. He has authored two books on administrative practices, as well as more than a dozen articles in professional publications at the state and national levels.