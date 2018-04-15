Duo Top Finishers At Icebreaker Marathon

Great Neck running standout Martha Delgado recently took home the female marathon title at the Icebreaker International Marathon and Half Marathon at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

She crossed the finish line hand-in-hand with fellow Great Neck runner Graham Wilcock, who placed fourth overall in the marathon. Delgado finished the 26.2-mile distance in three hours, 25 minutes and 12 seconds. Her finish was nearly six minutes ahead of the second-place female finisher and earned her fifth overall in the marathon race. Wilcock’s official time bested Delgado’s by four tenths of a second.

The Icebreaker International is held as the North American venue for Marathon Adventures’ Triple 7 Quest, involving seven marathons or seven half marathons on seven continents in seven days. Each year a dozen or so runners from all over the world come to Eisenhower Park to complete the North American leg of this feat.