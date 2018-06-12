Dragonflies Win Memorial Day Tournament

By Justine Khadavi

The Great Neck Dragonflies, a U-12 girls’ travel team in the Great Neck Soccer Club, won the 2018 Scarsdale Memorial Day Tournament for its age bracket. After beating teams from Manhattan and Chappaqua in the first two rounds, the Dragonflies faced last year’s champion, FC Somers Stampede, in the final match. The Dragonflies came away with a 2-0 victory. The Great Neck team is now perfect in Memorial Day tournaments, having won the East Fishkill Memorial Day Tournament last year.

