Don’t Miss The Annual Faculty Recital

The annual Great Neck Public Schools (GNPS) Faculty Recital will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the South High School Music Suite, 341 Lakeville Rd.

Don’t miss this exhilarating evening of outstanding music provided by GNPS faculty and friends. Performing solo or in groups, instrumental and vocal musicians will give concert hall–caliber presentations.

Highlights will include “Batti batti o bel masett” from Don Giovanni by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “This Nearly Was Mine” from South Pacific by Richard Rodgers, “Ventura Highway” by Dewey Bunnell, “Andante and Variations in F minor” by Joseph Haydn, “The Girl from Ipanema” by Antonio Carlos Jobim, “I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart” by Duke Ellington, “Superbird” by Neil Sedaka, “Not While I’m Around” from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Stephen Sondheim, “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda and “The Falconer” by Catherine McMichael.

Music faculty who will be performing include Korey Coppola (Kennedy), Andrew Denise (South Middle), Amalie Kempton (Kennedy), Dr. Pamela Levy (North High), Dr. Janine Robinson (South High), Joseph Rutkowski (North High), Michael Schwartz (South High), Alexander Swerdlin (district), Matthew Trinkwald (North Middle) and Anthony Virgilio (North Middle and South High).

Non-music faculty/administration performers will be Zachary Boyt (North Middle), Stephen Goldberg (Village), Daniel Holtzman (North High), Dr. Stephen Lando (administration), Dr. David Manuel (South High), Thomas Marr (South High), Ilana Meredith Schikler (North High), Steve Tringali (South High) and Robert Zahn (South Middle).

Performing friends will include Laura Gustavsen, Peggy Rakas, Debra Schild and Vlad Lapin.

Suggested ticket prices at the door are $5 for students and seniors, and $10 for adults. Proceeds will benefit the Music Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to continue musical studies.

Light refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Dr. Levy, event coordinator, at 516-441-4740 or at plevy-majnemer@greatneck.k12.ny.us.