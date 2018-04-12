A reader submitted a picture of this notice, which hangs in the employee lounge at the Great Neck Library, and asks, “Why was an ethnically insulting sign authorized by the Great Neck Library Board of Trustees? And, if it was not authorized by the trustees, who put up the sign?” Please share your reactions by emailing sarbitaljacoby@antonmediagroup.com.
Home Great Neck News Do You Find This Sign Offensive?
You are reading too much into that sign, why does everything have to be taken as an insult.
This is typical millennial melodrama, just focus on being with your friends and family, stop being negative.