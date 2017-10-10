District Television Station Wins Media Awards

For the third year in a row, Great Neck Public Schools Television (GNPS/TV) took top awards from the Alliance for Community Media (ACM) and also earned a special award at the Broadcast Awards for Senior High (BASH).

The district won two ACM 2017 Hometown Media Awards for Best Broadcast of a Performance or Concert for the South High production of Carmen and for Best Film for Spaghetti Dinner, an annual South Middle School event, which were presented at a ceremony in Minneapolis in August.

BASH presented GNPS/TV with a special Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of its longstanding commitment to broadcast programs at a ceremony at Southold High School in June. South Middle was honored for having the longest media program in a public school, which began when the school opened in 1958, under the leadership of Vera Larner, who taught TV and radio classes.

“The ACM awards not only recognize educational programs, but combine Public Access TV and government channels throughout the country, making the competition extremely challenging,” said Robert Zahn, district educational cable TV producer/director. “Both the ACM and BASH awards are a true testament to the outstanding work that our students do every day, as well as a statement about the wonderful school district and our Board of Education that allow them to thrive.”

For information about GNPS/TV and its student-produced programming, contact Zahn at rzahn@greatneck.k12.ny.us or 516-441-4676.