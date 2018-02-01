Denise Corcoran Appointed New Great Neck Library Director

Denise Corcoran was officially appointed as director for the Great Neck Library during the Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 16. She will begin her new position on Feb. 1.

Corcoran brings a strong background in community library services, and has worn many hats in the various positions she’s held in the Queens Library system.

As the director of community library services since 2014, she managed and supervised performance and services for 20 community libraries, including two teen centers within the Queens Library system. Her responsibilities entailed allocating, overseeing and directing personnel resources, supervising budgets and expenditures, as well as promoting the library through interaction with elected officials, community groups and schools. While working on staff and in customer engagement, she was a leader in creating a successful professional development series, and creating

a new Onboarding program.

Previously, Corcoran served as community library manager for the Cambria Heights Library, where she managed all operations including building, staff, budgets, collections and programs. During her career in library services, she also served as a young adult librarian at the Cambria Heights Library, where she did collection development, reference services, programs and community outreach.

The new library director has a Master of Library Science from St. John’s University and is working on her Master of Business Administration at Stony Brook University. She holds a New York State Public Librarian’s Professional Certificate and has a Permanent New York State Teaching Certification in Secondary Education, English for grades 7 to 12. She has won two Congressional Achievement Awards for Outstanding and Invaluable Service to the Community.