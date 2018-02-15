Cutter Mill Plaza Strip Mall Has New Owners

Nassimi Realty has acquired the retail strip at the corner of Cuttermill Road and Gussack Plaza, just one block west of Middle Neck Road. Located a few blocks from the Great Neck Long Island Rail Road Station, the easily accessible Cutter Mill Plaza at 25 Cuttermill Rd. features 11 retail spaces totaling approximately 11,250-square feet of retail space, seven of which are currently occupied.

The purchasing company is a privately held, diversified develop-ment and investment firm that has specialized in redevelopment “turnarounds” of existing properties and ground-up developments for more than four decades.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of another property in our hometown of Great Neck,” said Daniel Nassimi. “We look forward to reviving this strip and bringing more activity to this already bustling area.”

For additional information, visit www.nassimirealty.com or email leasing@nassimirealty.com.