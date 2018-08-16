Cross-Stitching And More At Levels

This week at the Great Neck Library’s Levels Teen Center, an enjoyable workshop entailed learning to cross-stitch with Gabby, one of the staff members at the teen center. Participants made designs on fabric with various colors of thread. The activity was very relaxing. This summer workshop is held on Mondays.

Many other activities are offered at Levels, such as 3D printing, improv night and playing Jeopardy!

The Jeopardy! event will take place on Friday, Aug. 17, while the improv event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25. Both activities will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Another event, Levelspalooza, will be held in the Village Green on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m. This festival of music and art occurs annually.

All of the Levels events are so much fun and I recommend that teens attend. Levels events are free and supervised by the staff. Find out more about Levels Teen Center at www.greatnecklibrary.org.