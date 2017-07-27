Community Ed Fall Registration Begins

The Great Neck Public Schools Community Education Fall 2017/Winter 2018 Catalog has been mailed and contains dozens of new courses, trips and special events, as well as many returning favorites. Registration began on Monday, July 24, and Great Neck residents will be given priority during this first week.

Community Ed is thrilled to welcome back continuing students and warmly invites new participants thinking of joining the program to attend the weeklong Open House, from Monday, Sept. 25, to Friday, Sept. 29, to tour the facilities and try classes at no cost, experiencing what the instructors have to offer in a vast array of disciplines.

Brand-new courses include Adventures in Arts Book Group, Age of Lincoln Part I & II, An Archaeological Odyssey, Armchair Travelers Book Group, Art & Science of Aromatherapy, Art History: Couples in Art, Art History: Gertrude Stein & Friends, Art History: Realist & Surrealist, Basic English Skills, Belly Dancing, Dating Transformation, Anything Is Possible (E. Strout) Book Group, History of Decorative Arts, House of Cards Greeting Card Workshop, Kumihimo Braiding, Transportation History of LI/NYC, Myths & Legends, Origins & Consequences of World War I, Pediatrics for Grandparents, Personal Reinvention, Presidential Greatness and Shakespearean Tragedy.

New day trip offerings include The Best of Boston: Three-Day, Two-Night, Arts, History, Culture; Bryn Athyn Cathedral and Cairnwood Estate; Frank Lloyd Wright’s Beth Sholom Congregation, Philadelphia area; Georgia O’Keeffe’s Hawaii at the New York Botanical Garden; Green-Wood Cemetery and Brooklyn Museum; Metropolitan Opera: Behind the Scenes; Museum of the American Revolution and Rodin Museum, Philadelphia; Park East Synagogue, Jewish Museum: Modigliani, New York City; Philadelphia Flower Show: The Wonders of Water; Roosevelt, NJ, Princeton University Art Museum; and Shop & Quaff: Woodbury Commons and Brotherhood Winery.

The new special events are Brunch & Bubbly, Chinese-Style; Christine Ebersole at Feinstein’s Below, Dinner and Show; Coco Chanel: The Woman & The Legend; New York on Film; Melding Mediterranean-Style, Canasta & Lunch at Limani; Sushi, Sake…Toku! Demo & Lunch; and The Calla Lilies Are in Bloom: Katharine Hepburn on Film.

Favorite returning classes in sports, fitness and dance include Ballet, Ballroom, Body Workout, Cardio Fit, Classical Dance-Duncan, Hand-Weight Training, Latin-Style Aerobics, Line Dance, Low-Impact Aerobics, Meditation, Modern Dance, Movement for Those with Parkinson’s, Pilates, Qi Gong, Seated Exercise, Tai Chi, Water Exercise, Yoga and Zumba; in fine arts and fine crafts, courses include Channeling Monet, Collage, Drawing, Fused Glass, Jewelry Making, Metal Clay, Painting, Pastels, Pottery on the Wheel and Hand Building, Printmaking, Silversmithing, Sketch Drawing, Stone Sculpture and Watercolor; in English language and literature, Biweekly Everyday English Conversation, Joy of Reading Book Group, Writers’ Workshop, Write Your Heart Out and Writing Poetry. Foreign language classes offered are Chinese for Travelers, French, Italian, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish; games and hobbies, such as Bridge, Canasta and Mah-Jongg; humanities courses, such as Art History, Current Events, Founding Fathers: Age of Jackson, Some History You Ought to Know and Talking Baseball; in the music and performing arts category, Cabaret Singing, Cumberland Singers, Singing for Fun and Piano Instruction; and in the areas of home life, family, personal growth, personal finance and personal tech, try Build Your Own Website, College Scholarships, Computer Animation with your iPad, Dating Transformation, Defensive Driving for Insurance and Point Reduction, ExcelGoogle Docs, REAP (Retired, Energetic, Active People), Speed Reading for Adults and Your Personal Reinvention.

For children and teens, classes are offered in Chinese Language, Figure Drawing for High School Students, ACT and SAT/PSAT Test Preparation, Driver Ed for Resident High School students and Speed Reading for Teens.

Theater trips are also very popular. The recent offerings for Come from Away, Little Foxes, War Paint, Groundhog Day, Oslo and Dear Evan Hansen all sold out within days. Some include meals before or after the show; for others, meals are on your own. Due to timing constraints, theater trips are advertised through email and not the print catalog, so be sure your email address is on file.

Classes meet at the Cumberland Building, 30 Cumberland Ave., one block south of Northern Boulevard off Lakeville Road. If you haven’t received a catalog by the end of July and would like one, call 516-441-4949 or email gncontinuinged@greatneck.k12.ny.us.