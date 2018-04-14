Community Ed Classes Set To Begin

Those motivated to learn something new can try one of the 32 brand-new courses, most of which will begin in late April, at the Community Ed program, located at 30 Cumberland Ave., one block south of Northern Boulevard and Lakeville Road. If you haven’t

received a catalog in the mail, request one at 516-441-4949 or gncontinuinged@greatneck.k12.ny.us, or view it at www.greatneck.k12.ny.us by clicking on the Community Ed icon from the scrolling menu at the top of the page.

This season’s offerings include:

Day Trips The trips are first rate with luxury coach bus transportation, gourmet meals and private docent-led tours, including museum trips and history tours, such as The NYC Transit Museum in Brooklyn (April 24), The Whitney Museum: American Gothic (May 3), Alexander Hamilton’s NYC Downtown History Tour (May 10), The National Museum of American Jewish History and Leonard Bernstein Centennial in Philadelphia (June 3) and The Museum of Moving Image: Jim Henson and The Louis Armstrong Museum (June 21). Trips are also scheduled for Bryn Athyn Cathedral and Cairnwood Estate in Philadelphia (May 8); The Best of Boston: a 3-Day, 2-Night, Art, History, Culture Tour (May 8 to 10); New York Botanical Garden: O’Keeffe (June 5); Green-Wood Cemetery and Brooklyn Museum (June 7); Princeton University Art Museum, Roosevelt, NJ (June 12); and Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, NY (June 28).

Theater Trips Recent excursions have included My Fair Lady, Carousel, Three Tall Women, Pretty Woman, Hello Dolly!, The Band’s Visit, Come from Away, Little Foxes, War Paint and Dear Evan Hansen. Some trips include meals before or after the show; for others, you’re on your own. Due to time constraints, theater trips are announced through email, so be sure Community Ed has your email address.

Special Events A Mah Jongg dinner at New Fu Run is scheduled (May 2).

Creative Arts & Crafts The building has its own stone, pottery, painting, jewelry and weaving facilities and courses are offered in calligraphy, fused glass, painting in several different media, such as pastel, acrylic, oil and watercolor, pottery on the wheel and hand building, printmaking, silversmithing and sketching. New offerings include Paper Charm Peonies, Classical Painting: Techniques & Tricks, Kumihimo Braiding II, Learn to Crochet a Triangular Shawl, Learn to Knit Workshop, Matisse: Summer Fun Painting and Aromatherapy II: Blending.

Fitness and Movement Get moving with aerobics, weight training, water exercise, yoga, Pilates, Zumba, tai chi and meditation for all fitness levels, including Gentle Stretching, Movement for Those with Parkinson’s and Seated Exercise. Flamenco Dancing and Bollywood Dancing are two new additions to the offerings, which include ballet, line dance, classical dance (Duncan) and modern dance.

Foreign Languages Beginner through advanced foreign language courses include Chinese for Travelers, French, Italian, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.

Enrichment & Learning New art history classes include American Artists, Sculpture Through the Ages and 17th Century Dutch Artists. Book groups will read Jennifer Egan’s Manhattan Beach, Voltaire’s Candide: or Optimism and Jessica Shattuck’s The Women in the Castle. New programs with a historical focus include The Age of Jackson and The Post Civil War Era, which join a popular lineup of book clubs and writing workshops, as well as group discussions about current events and sports.

Technology Become more tech savvy with programs focusing on social media, website design, Google Docs, cartoon animation and iPhone basics.

Games Bridge, canasta and mah-jongg are offered for all levels.

Music & Performing Arts Enjoy Singing for Fun or Cabaret Singers, join the Cumberland Singers or learn to play the piano. New offerings include A Star Is Born Theater Workshop, Best Actress: Women of the Oscars and Gene Kelly: Dance for the Common Man.

Personal Development Courses available include Dating Transformation, Personal Reinvention, Defensive Driving, 7 Steps to Strengthening Memory and REAP (Retired, Energetic, Active People).

Classes for Teens Teen programs include speed reading, ACT and PSAT/SAT preparation and NYS-approved Driver Education.

Register by calling 516-441-4949 or visiting www.greatneck.k12.ny.us.