Community Church Holds Easter Egg Hunt

The Community Church of Great Neck (CCGN) hosted its annual Easter Egg-stravaganza during a chilly afternoon on Saturday, March 17. The entire Great Neck community was invited to the Easter egg hunt at Jonathan L. Ielpi Firefighters Park, where CCGN has held the event for the past four years.

Although parents and kids were bundled up against the cold wind, the atmosphere of the Easter egg hunt was electrifying. A DJ was set up in the park gazebo, along with two emcees and live instruments.

Various stands offering concessions and activities, such as face painting, lined the park pathway. Scattered around the lawn were games, such as basketball, sack racing and soccer.

The hunt itself involved more than 2,000 colorful eggs containing treats, prizes and candy, along with a handful of special golden eggs, which were all carefully hidden.

Third-grader Katie and fourth-graders Ashley and Brooke were delighted to share their excitement about the event.

“I think this is my fifth one,” said Ashley enthusiastically, regarding her previous attendance at CCGN Easter egg hunts.

All three girls confirmed having seen several of their friends at the event as well.

“We’re here with our church and to have fun,” they all agreed.

“This is our fourth year,” said CCGN’s Pastor Steve Na about the Easter Egg-stravaganza. “The community is getting aware of this event, so more and more people are coming down. We want to get all the community out and we’re supportive of the commissioners who have helped us make it all happen, and the leaders and board members should come out, too.”

Toward the end of the event, Great Neck Plaza Mayor Jean A. Celender came out to speak to guests.

“I love it here,” she exclaimed. “Oh, the community, the people, it’s all so tight knit. It’s what makes us such a good town.”