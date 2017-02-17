Commissioner Lesser Retires From GNWPCD

Pioneer and leader Deena Lesser, who served on the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD) Board of Commissioners since 1999 and oversaw a complete transformation of the facility’s operations and environmentally friendly equipment, has retired.

“Commissioner Lesser has been a visionary leader, leaving an indelible mark on our district and the community. Her lifelong dedication and drive to serve is truly unmatched,” said GNWPCD Commissioner Jerry Landsberg. “We will make it our mission to carry forward her legacy and provide our residents with unparalleled service and leadership in wastewater treatment.”

Lesser has been a trailblazer in directing innovative methods to protect the environment and delivering outstanding service for Great Neck residents. She has made it her life mission as a civil servant to selflessly assist the local community, previously serving as mayor of the Village of Thomaston and working in several positions in the Town of North Hempstead, including town clerk and assistant to Supervisors Newburger, Kaiman, Riordan and Bosworth.

“Deena Lesser is a true role model for women in government. It has been my pleasure to have worked alongside her over the years as she has served the community with grace and distinction,” said Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum.

“Deena joined the district with a wealth of experience in governing through her time as mayor, town clerk and working with numerous town officials,” said GNWPCD Commissioner Steve Reiter. “Her experience, however, never deterred her constant thirst to keep learning, helping her to ask the hard-hitting questions on behalf of the community.”

Lesser has been the recipient of many honors and awards for her service, including the Town of North Hempstead Women’s Roll of Honor, the Great Neck Chamber of Commerce Giraffe Award, the Zonta Club of Greater Queens Woman of the Year and the Great Neck Rotary Club Women in Government.

“Deena served the residents of Great Neck and its surrounding communities with respect and dignity for more than three decades,” said Patty Katz, the newly elected GNWPCD commissioner. “Her compassion, leadership and vibrant spirit will be a constant benchmark for public servants following in her footsteps.”

Lesser also served as a member of the Sierra Club, the League of Conservation Voters, the Great Neck Historical Society, the Nature Conservancy, the Great Neck Rotary Club, the League of Women Voters, Hadassah and the Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore.