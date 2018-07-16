Class Of 2018 Gleitsman And Taney Bestowed

In addition to the awards given at the school’s Senior Awards Event prior to commencement, John L. Miller–Great Neck North High School presents two prestigious awards at its graduation ceremony—the Alan L. Gleitsman Outstanding Graduate Award and the Genelle Taney Memorial Award.

Gleitsman Award

The late Alan Gleitsman, a 1947 graduate of then Great Neck High School, established the Alan L. Gleitsman Outstanding Graduate Award in 1988 to be given annually to a North High graduating senior. Gleitsman winners must place within the top 10 percent of their graduating class, uphold a high level of quality involvement in student activities, be dedicated to the school and the well-being of fellow students and have a commitment to pursue further education on the college level. Rachel Rothbaum is the winner of the 2018 Gleitsman Award.

Rothbaum is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor and a National Spanish Exam Medalist. She was the editor-in-chief of the Yearbook Club and president of the Animal Rights Club. She was a member of the Interact Club and Bridges Club. She also served as a school photographer, a peer leader, peer mentor and peer tutor. Rothbaum will attend Johns Hopkins University.

Taney Memorial Award

Genelle B. Taney was a 2003 North High graduate who died at age 19, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Taney was the 2003 Gleitsman Award recipient and is remembered for her “unsurpassed love of knowledge, a dedication to the arts, a passion for athletics and an endless commitment to the betterment of her school and her fellow classmates.” Established in Taney’s memory in 2006, the Taney Award recipient should possess a combination of these qualities and the award is based solely on merit. One quarter of the award must be contributed by the recipient to a charity of his/her choice, subject to the approval of the award trustees. Austyn Durham is the winner of the 2018 Taney Award.

Durham was an officer in the Athletic Leadership Club and served as a senior leader for physical education classes. She played on the varsity softball team and was named to the Long Island Softball All-Star Game. As a member of varsity track and field, she won several Nassau County championship titles. Durham will attend Bryan College.