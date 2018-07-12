Citizenship Award Presented To Seniors

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum gave the Nassau County Legislative Student Citizenship Award to North High graduating senior Elena L. Sundick. An accomplished dancer who has participated in the American Ballet theater, Ellison Ballet and Arch Ballet Contemporary, Sundick is also an active community volunteer and has mentored girls in her dance studio’s preprofessional dance program, volunteered as a teacher’s assistant at an elementary school and served as a school officer. She is also a member of the Action for Women club and a peer drug educator. “As a young woman, Elena has already established an impressive record of accomplishment in dance and academics while making community service a priority,” said Birnbaum. “Her commitment to improving the lives of others makes her a worthy recipient of the Legislative Student Citizenship Award.

Birnbaum presented Ryan Shum, a graduating senior at South High, with the Nassau County Legislative Student Citizenship Award during the school’s annual Senior Awards Night. A multi-sport athlete whose abilities have enabled him to compete in California and Asia, Shum has also used those talents to give back to the community through the Ronald McDonald House 5K run and charity volleyball tournaments. He’s also applied a passion for science to another form of competition—the Physics Bowl. “Ryan’s commitment to academics, athletics and community service sets him apart from an impressive field of candidates,” said Birnbaum. “It was a privilege to present him with this special award from the legislature and celebrate all of the commendable achievements of Great Neck South High School’s distinguished seniors.”