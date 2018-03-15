Chinese Community Thanks Social Center

As the Lunar New Year begins, the Great Neck Chinese community sent a letter to the Great Neck Social Center, expressing its gratitude.

The letter began, “On this happy occasion of the Lunar New Year celebration, we, the Chinese living in Great Neck, would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the substantial support you have given to our senior residents in this district by hosting their favorite programs and activities, such as the tai chi practice, English conversation, music and dance rehearsals, and other events. It is truly a pleasure to have the enthusiastic support of such a wonderful team at the Great Neck Social Center to help make our activities so successful and beneficial.”

The thank-you note went on to say, “We wish you the best in all of your endeavors and especially want to express our sincere thanks for your kind invitation to our Chinese seniors to feel ‘at home’ in the Great Neck Social Center. Thanks also to your staff for such great work over the past year. May the 2018 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dog, bring you good luck, good health, peace and happiness all year through.”

The center, in turn, feels grateful and happy to have the Chinese seniors with them as such a significant portion of its multicultural membership.