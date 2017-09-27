Chinese American Night Held At Eisenhower Park

Chinese American Night was recently hosted by Nassau County and the Chinese Center of Long Island at Eisenhower Park, as part of the county’s International Music Nights.

“Chinese American Night is an exceptional event that brings residents of Long Island together to celebrate the Chinese culture through music, dance and crafts,” said Senator Elaine Phillips. “The Chinese Center of Long Island, along with Nassau County, did a superb job spreading all aspects of the culture, while putting on a fabulous show with a variety of entertainment.”

To celebrate the Year of the Rooster, the event included performances by vocalist Danniew Li, the Sitan Martial Arts Center, the CCLI Traditional Dance Company, pianist Jarrad Li, the New York Chinese Chorus, dancers Alanna Chan and Gina Chen, and Cao Bao: A Traditional Chinese Orchestra and Colors of the Wind dancers.

There was also Chinese Lion dancing and Tzu Chi sign language music, as well as a preshow lawn arts and crafts fair.

Chinese American Night honorees were commended by Nassau County.