Chamber, Opera And Piano Recital At South High

South High will present its Chamber Music, Opera and Piano Recital on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at 341 Lakeville Rd.

The recital will feature three ensembles from the Great Neck South High School chamber music program that were selected as winners of the 2018 Long Island Regional high school chamber music competition, part of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s Young Musicians Program.

The ensembles feature Susan Fendt, Eli Goldberger and Soyoung Park performing Schubert’s Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, “The Shepherd on the Rock”, D. 965; Samuel Levine, Christiana Claus and Benjamin T. Rossen performing Doppler’s Andante et Rondo, Op. 25 for Two Flutes and Piano; and Andersen Gu and Benjamin T. Rossen performing Rossen’s original composition, “Rossen—A Conversation with Piano and Alto Saxophone,” which won first place at the New York State and Eastern Division levels of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Composition Competition, as well as third place at the national level of the competition.

The recital will also include a preview of the school’s upcoming production of The Tales of Hoffmann by Jacques Offenbach, which will be performed on Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. Students will perform two selections during the recital: “Romance (Elle a fui),” with Daniella Brancato and Soyoung Park, and “Barcarolle,” with Susan Fendt, Ashley Yu and Benjamin Rossen.

Event coordinators/directors are Michael Schwartz, performing arts department head/instrumental music teacher, and Dr. Janine Robinson, vocal music teacher.

For further information, contact Schwartz at 516-441-4851 or mschwartz@greatneck.k12.ny.us.