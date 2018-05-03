Chamber Of Commerce Breakfast Welcomes Admiral

The Great Neck Chamber of Commerce (GNCC) held a breakfast meeting with United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) Rear Admiral Susan L. Dunlap, a Navy retiree with 28 years of service, as the speaker on Thursday, April 19, at the Inn at Great Neck. This year, the academy is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Attendees included (from left): Elliot Rosenblatt, GNCC past president and secretary; Mark Birnbaum, GNCC counsel; Ellen Birnbaum, Nassau County legislator; Dunlap, USMMA deputy superintendent; Brandon-Rey Jumaoas, USMMA midshipman; Dennis Grossman, GNCC president; Lee Seeman, Town of North Hempstead councilwoman; Pat Schneider GNCC program chair; Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, GNCC third vice president; and Richard Stancati, GNCC second vice president. (Photo courtesy of Steven N. Kocoris)