Chamber Music Recital At South High

Great Neck South High School will present its Chamber Music Recital on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the school, 341 Lakeville Rd.

The program will include Anton Arensky’s Suite for Two Pianos, Op. 15, Romance, Allegretto, with students Grace Jiang and Lynne Xie.

Giovanni Gabrielli’s Canzona per sonare No. 1 “La Spritata,” Moderato, with students Thomas Chang, Eli Dusman, Times Hwang, Benjamin Rossen and Noah Sheidlower.

Sergei Rachmanioff’s Suite No. 1, Op. 5, Movt. 1, Barcarolle Allegretto (G minor), with students Soyoung Park and Benjamin Rossen.

Eugène Bozza’s Trois pièces pour une musique de nuit, Andantino, Allegro vivo, Moderato, with students Jeremy Chen, Samuel Levine, Michelle Xing and Eric Yang.

Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66, I. Allegro energico con fuoco, with students Joshua Lee, Soyoung Park and Christine Suh.

Event coordinators/directors are Michael Schwartz, performing arts department head/instrumental music teacher, and Dr. Pamela Levy, vocal music teacher.

For more information, contact Schwartz at 516-441-4851 or at mschwartz@greatneck.k12.ny.us.