Celebrate Persian New Year

“Five Generations of Reflection into the New Year: The Matriarchs,” depicting a ceremonial table prepared for Nauruz, was created by Josephine Mairzadeh and commissioned for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum  on Tuesday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building, Legislative Chamber, at 1550 Franklin Ave. in Mineola.

Nauruz, which means new day and symbolizes the end and renewal, is an ancient Zoroastrian holiday celebrated by Iranians of all faiths on the spring equinox.

In celebration of the Persian New Year, the event will feature musical performances and poetry recitals exemplifying the contributions of Iranian Americans.

Seating is limited. RSVP by March 15 at 516-571-6210 or ebirnbaum@nassaucountyny.gov.

