Car Wash Fundraiser For The Special Olympics

Erin Lipinsky (center) is flanked by (from left): Councilwoman Lee Seeman, Councilman Peter Zuckerman, Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Town Clerk Wayne Wink and Councilwoman Viviana Russell.

Erin Lipinsky, who has been the number one individual fundraiser for the Town of North Hempstead’s annual Polar Plunge for the past few years, helping to support 7,000 Special Olympics New York–Long Island athletes, is beginning next year’s fundraising efforts by holding a car wash on Sunday, Aug. 12,  from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Vigilant firehouse, 83 Cuttermill Rd.

Lipinsky, who raised more than $14,000 for this year’s plunge, was honored at Town Hall for his contributions to Special Olympics New York as part of the Town of North Hempstead’s annual Polar Plunge.

