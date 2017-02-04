Call For Women’s Roll Of Honor Nominations

Nominations for the 2017 May W. Newburger Women’s Roll of Honor, which recognizes local women who have made a contribution to their community or have accomplished a significant achievement through public or private efforts in a volunteer capacity, are being accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“The women who volunteer their time and talents to enrich their communities make our town an extraordinary place to live,” said North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “By placing the concerns of others first, they set an excellent example for all of us to follow. The Women’s Roll of Honor is a wonderful way to say thank you and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Town Clerk and event chairperson Wayne Wink said, “The women who are honored at this event are what make up the fabric of the North Hempstead community. Each year, I am proud to honor the women throughout the town who work to enrich the lives of others and they deserve to be recognized for their efforts.”

To submit a name for consideration, call 311 or download the application at www.northhempsteadny.gov/roll-of-honor. The 24th Annual Women’s Roll of Honor Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, March 29, at the Clubhouse at Harbor Links in Port Washington from 8 to 10 a.m.