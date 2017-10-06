Buckley Begins 95th Year

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
0
56

Buckley Country Day School marked the beginning of its 95th year as it reopened its doors to 350 students in grades Toddler through 8 on Sept. 6. In keeping with tradition, students were welcomed back by the 2018 graduating class. In an Academy Awards setting imagined by the senior class, new students, faculty and staff were introduced to the community. Dr. Juhel, Buckley’s headmaster for the past 16 years, reminded students what a privilege the gift of a Buckley education is and how special the diversity of the school community is. “We appreciate and embrace the fact that we are all unique at Buckley,” said Dr. Juhel. “The only thing we should have in common, in fact, is our desire to do well in school and to do good in our communities.”

SHARE
Previous articleEditorial: Statues Of Limitations
Next articlePartnering For The Future
Great Neck Record Staff
Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply