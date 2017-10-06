Buckley Begins 95th Year

1 of 3

Buckley Country Day School marked the beginning of its 95th year as it reopened its doors to 350 students in grades Toddler through 8 on Sept. 6. In keeping with tradition, students were welcomed back by the 2018 graduating class. In an Academy Awards setting imagined by the senior class, new students, faculty and staff were introduced to the community. Dr. Juhel, Buckley’s headmaster for the past 16 years, reminded students what a privilege the gift of a Buckley education is and how special the diversity of the school community is. “We appreciate and embrace the fact that we are all unique at Buckley,” said Dr. Juhel. “The only thing we should have in common, in fact, is our desire to do well in school and to do good in our communities.”