Bosworth Appoints Resident Advocate

Town of North Hempstead residents seeking updates on service requests or answers to questions now have a personalized customer service advocate at town hall. The new resident advocate position is an expansion of the town’s applicant advocate service, which helps residents navigate through the building permit process. According to Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, the resident advocate will still have a role helping the community with building department matters, but will also include residents’ concerns with the Highway and Code Enforcement departments.

The town’s 311 Call Center continues to be the first line of customer service for residents, where callers can report issues, make service requests or voice concerns about any issue. The role of the resident advocate will be to provide personalized one-on-one service to residents when following up on service requests and to assure that these requests are dealt with in a timely manner.

“Customer service is a number-one concern here in North Hempstead,” said Bosworth. “Our new resident advocate will be the eyes and ears for my office to assure that all service requests are dealt with efficiently and in a timely fashion. We live in a world filled with computerized customer service and we all know how frustrating that can be. The resident advocate will provide personalized service and make sure no case falls through the cracks.”

Lauren Summa, the town’s current applicant advocate, will fill the role of resident advocate. For more information or to make an appointment with her, contact 311 or 516-869-6311.