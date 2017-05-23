Board Commends South High Students

Ninety-six South High School students were recognized by the Great Neck Public Schools Board of Education for contributing to the quality of life at their school, including Cristopher Aguirre Galindo, Aram Baghdassarian, Julian Balkcom, Rachel Brenner, Lorenzo Capuozzo, Mario Carbajal, Brandyn Chan, Ashley Chang, Jong Wan Choo, Glory Chung, Gianna Coluccio, Arielle Daskal, Noa Daskal, Sara DeCarle, Danielle Del Ponte, Alexander Dembner, Elisabeth Dimitratos, Jack Doremus, Eli Dusman, Angelina Eapen, Abigail Efrem, Ernest Fok, Josselyn Fuentes, Jennifer Garrett, Clara Goldberger, Samantha Greben, Lin Ya Greenberg, Nicole Gualtieri, Shaminta Hamidian, Isabella Harnick, Kelly Herrera, Lynn Hlaing, Maximillian Hsiao, Zhengkuan Huang, Christyn Hung, Grace Jiang, Charles Judson, Miriam Kazais, Matthew Ko, Benjamin Kobliner, Queenie Kong, Nicole Kuzler, Andy La, Samantha La, Brooke Labonski, Kathryn Lam, Joshua Lee, Joyce Lee, Stacey Leon Dejesus, Lionel Li, Dorothy Liu, Evan Lo, Kimberly Lu, Olivia Lundelius, Isabella Malfi, Ninci Mathew, Macy Meng, Danielle Miller, Samantha Mindel, Ryan Motchkavitz, Emma Motelson, Benjamin Newman, Luqing Ni, Joyce Omolayo, Soyoung Park, Mona Peng, Lauren Perlman, Alexis Pramberger, Katelyn Pramberger, Joshua Putter, Haley Raphael, Ashley Santiago, Mansi Shah, Amanda Shen, Matthew Solomon, Michelle Song, Erica Sosman, Avery Strongin, Christine Suh, Karan Thadhani, Mathew Thenor-Louis, Michelle Thomas, Eric Trachtenberg, Jessica Vissichelli, Shrinath Viswanathan, Marianna Vukosa, Trinity Wang, Benjamin Weber, David Wong, Jenny Ye, Belinda Yin, Zichen Yu, Asia Zhang, Boyang Zhang, Michael Zhang and Josephine Zheng. Joining them were Board of Education President Barbara Berkowitz, Vice President Lawrence Gross and Trustees Donald Ashkenase and Donna Peirez, along with school and district administrators. Board Trustee Susan Healy was unable to attend.