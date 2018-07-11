Board Advisory Committee Applications Due

The Great Neck Board of Education is currently accepting applications from community members who wish to serve on one of the board’s three advisory committees for the 2018–19 school year: the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC), Building Advisory Committee (BAC) and Financial Advisory Committee (FAC).

The composition for all three committees will remain the same, with representation from the following groups: high school students in grades 9 to 12, residents without children currently enrolled in the Great Neck Public Schools (GNPS), parents of students currently attending pre-K to grade 12 in GNPS and present GNPS staff members.

The application to serve on the CAC, BAC or FAC is available at www.greatneck.k12.ny.us/committees. Hard copies of the form are available in the Phipps Administration Building, 345 Lakeville Rd.

The deadline to submit an application to serve on the CAC is July 15; completed applications for the BAC and FAC are due by Sept.14. Applicants who are selected for the CAC will be notified before school opens in September.

For additional information, contact Kathy Koslow, secretary to the Board of Education, at kkoslow@greatneck.k12.ny.us or 516-441-4001.