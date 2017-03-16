Birnbaum Judges Girl Scout Baking Competition

By Great Neck Record Staff -
0
14

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum served as a judge for Great Neck Girl Scout Troop 656’s second annual Bake Off. Each level of the troop’s Girl Scouts had its own category: Juniors baked single layer cakes, Cadettes baked pies and Seniors baked bread. All entries were made from scratch and were judged on appearance, texture, taste and originality. “Congratulations to the winners and all the accomplished young bakers who participated,” said Birnbaum. “Great work, girls, everything was delicious!”

From left: Birnbaum with Bake Off winners Caroline Peiser, Katherine Sun and Anna Goldman
