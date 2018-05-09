Birnbaum Honors Patty Katz For Women’s History Month

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum recently honored Patty Katz at the 20th Annual Trailblazers Awards Ceremony at the Nassau County Legislative Chamber in Mineola.

As part of Women’s History Month, county legislators honored outstanding women in their legislative districts who have “blazed trails” through the wonderful work they do in their communities.

Katz has been involved with environmental issues for years, and worked with former New York State Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel on Guilt Free Green, organizing a fundraiser for water wells in Maasai Mara, Kenya, and conducting assembly programs in the Great Neck Schools on the effects of global warming.

She is a commissioner of the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD) and has led a successful pharmaceutical take back program, Shed the Meds, at GNWPCD. Katz is vice president of Reach Out America and founder of its Green Committee.

Katz is also a singer/songwriter and member of the singing group The Steinettes, who performed and cowrote the music in director Robert Altman’s film Health and appeared in his movie Popeye. She also serves as the director of the Great Neck branch of the Academy of European Arts and Culture.