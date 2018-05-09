Birnbaum Honors Patty Katz For Women’s History Month

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
0
85
Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD) Commissioner Patty Katz is awarded by Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum.

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum recently honored Patty Katz at the 20th Annual Trailblazers Awards Ceremony at the Nassau County Legislative Chamber in Mineola.

As part of Women’s History Month, county legislators honored outstanding women in their legislative districts who have “blazed trails” through the wonderful work they do in their communities.

Katz has been involved with environmental issues for years, and worked with former New York State Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel on Guilt Free Green, organizing a fundraiser for water wells in Maasai Mara, Kenya, and conducting assembly programs in the Great Neck Schools on the effects of global warming.

GNWPCD Commissioner Patty Katz (center) is flanked by (from left): Sarah Prediger, Eileen Birns, Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum and GNWPCD Superintendent Chris Murphy.

She is a commissioner of the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD) and has led a successful pharmaceutical take back program, Shed the Meds, at GNWPCD. Katz is vice president of Reach Out America and founder of its Green Committee.

Katz is also a singer/songwriter and member of the singing group The Steinettes, who performed and cowrote the music in director Robert Altman’s film Health and appeared in his movie Popeye. She also serves as the director of the Great Neck branch of the Academy of European Arts and Culture.

SHARE
Previous articleSteiner’s Pastry Shop Closes After 39 Years
Next articleLarger Than Life Helps Children With Cancer
Great Neck Record Staff
Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply