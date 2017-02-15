Bicyclist Killed In Accident Near Marcus Avenue

A bicyclist was involved in a fatal car accident early this morning, Wednesday, February 15, at 1:20 a.m. in North New Hyde Park, according to Nassau County Homicide Squad detectives.

While traveling southbound in the right-hand lane of New Hyde Park Road near Marcus Avenue, a 50-year-old male driver struck a bicyclist who crossed over into his lane of traffic, reported the police officers. As a result of the collision, the 74-year-old man was thrown from his bicycle and, upon police arrival, was found unconscious and unresponsive.

The bicyclist, who’s name is being withheld at this time pending family notification, was transported to an area hospital with multiple trauma injuries, and was later pronounced dead by a staff physician.

The vehicle, a 2017 Subaru, was brake/safety checked and released to the owner at the scene. The accident, which has been determined to be non-criminal in nature, continues to be investigated.