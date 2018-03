Be a guest when the Temple Israel Players perform Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with troupe members age 8 to 88 on Saturday, March 24, at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at Temple Israel of Great Neck, 108 Old Mill Rd. Purchase tickets at the Temple Israel box office or contact Kathy Recckia at 516-482-7800, ext. 1109, or krecckia@tign.org.