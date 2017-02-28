Baker Fifth Grader To Sing With National Children’s Choir

Clara Goldman, a fifth grader at E.M. Baker School, has been invited to sing in the Children’s Choir at the 2017 Organization of American Kodály Educators’ (OAKE) National Conference Choirs Concert in March in Philadelphia.

Goldman was selected for the Children’s Choir by the National Choir Committee following a challenging audition process. She was nominated for the choir by her Baker vocal music teacher, Cynthia Gorney, who is a professional member of OAKE.

The Children’s Choir is one of four choirs that will perform at the concert and will be conducted by Fred Meads, director of vocal studies at the American Boychoir School.

The culmination of the OAKE National Conference, the annual concert features student singers in grades 4 to 12 from around the country. OAKE is a professional music education association inspired by the vision of Zoltán Kodály, a Hungarian virtuoso pianist, conductor and composer. Its mission is “to support music education of the highest quality, promote universal literacy and lifelong music making, and preserve the musical heritage of the people of the United States of America through education, artistic performance, advocacy and research.”