Attendees Delighted By New Fair Attractions

The community gathered for the Village of Great Neck’s 36th Annual Street Fair, celebrating local vendors, businesses and musicians on Sunday, June 10.

This year, the village partnered with the Great Neck Park District to hold a music festival and carnival alongside the crafts and food fair. For years, the street fair has been a way for the community to connect with local businesses and has offered a fun, friendly place for families to entertain their kids.

The fair was moved to Village Green this year, where kids ran back and forth from their parents who were watching the live music to the carnival rides and the petting zoo. Along with these newer additions, the long-established setup of the street vendors did not go unnoticed. Ranging from taco stands to shaved ice, the fair was in full swing with carnival favorites. The more funnel cakes, ice cream and hot dogs, the merrier.

For the first time, the fair included multiple kosher food stands, something the community has been requesting. Each year, the fair has become more inclusive and representative of the community it serves.

Fair attendees went unbothered by the light rain and enjoyed every aspect of the event. New York–based surf-rock band, TarantinosNYC, and Blondie tribute band, Sunday Girl, performed for the excited onlookers, who watched and danced with excitement for the town’s first music festival. Adam the Real Man, Straight to Hell and Parade Band also performed for the enthusiastic crowd.

Aside from the many entertainment and food-related activities, festival attendees browsed the craft, antique and cultural booths with wide eyes and open minds.

The craft fair has been an integral part of the street fair for years—and it provided local craft businesses the opportunity to showcase their talent and art to an eager, festive group of people.

The carnival rides and petting zoo served as the main attraction for little ones, but rides like the Scrambler had guests of all ages joining in on the fun. Kids eagerly lined up for their turn on the carousel, go-karts and inflatable slide. When some of their energy burned out, the youngsters went for a more calming activity with the petting zoo.

This year’s exciting street fair was a huge success. All attendees were thrilled to be there, and there was a lively buzz radiating in the air. With such an enthusiastic turnout, the fair was outstanding for bringing the community together with the most festive event possible.