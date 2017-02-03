At Parkville, Students Have Something To Crow About

By Frank Rizzo -
0
6

You don’t have to be of Asian heritage to enjoy the customs and traditions associated with the Lunar New Year, which speaks, with its solar calendar counterpart, to the same human impulses to start anew and turn the symbolic page. Jan. 28 began the Year of the Rooster, which is celebrated in China and the surrounding civilizations it has influenced over the millennia.

With its sizable student population of Asian descent, Parkville Elementary School in the Great Neck School District is uniquely equipped to pay homage to the holiday whose origins encompass many generations and include the Asian veneration for ancestors, as well as family gatherings, special foods and a multitude of celebratory traditions.

The school’s gymnasium was appropriately decorated, and students learned about the holiday customs at different stations. In the auditorium, they watched traditional Chinese and Korean dances, listened to their classmates engaged in Chinese drumming and also saw a tae kwon do demonstration.

1 of 8
These students practiced diligently in order to play the traditional Chinese drums in sync.
Master Yong Hwa Kim holds a board as a pupil attempts to split it in half with a well-placed kick. This young martial artist succeeded on his second try.
Instructor Yea Rim Yu of the Dream of Martial Arts academy in Little Neck leads students in a tae kwon do demonstration.
Rongrong Lin (right) entertains students with the various animals associated with the Lunar New Year. Her twin daughters, Jessica and Sally, attend prekindergarten at the school. (Photos by Frank Rizzo)
This group of students is delighted to be leading the dragon carriers. Dragons are symbols of good luck and longevity, and at New Year, dragon dances are performed to scare away evil spirits.
Hey Won Choi traveled from Korea to perform this dance from her native land.
These students are fascinated as they watch their schoolmates play traditional Chinese drums.
These “grandmothers”—three of whom have grandchildren attending Parkville—perform a “Kungfu Fan” dance on stage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply