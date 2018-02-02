As You Like It Comes To South High

Theatre South will present As You Like It from Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 7 to 10, each evening at 7:30 p.m. in the South High School auditorium at 341 Lakeville Rd. The 100-minute cutting of William Shakespeare’s cross-dressing, pastoral comedy features a company of nearly 30 students, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz of Wicked, Pippin and Godspell fame. Risers will be set up on the stage for an intimate theatrical experience. General admission tickets are available at www.theatresouthtickets.com. For more information, contact Tommy Marr, South High drama teacher/Theatre South director, at 516-441-4873 or tmarr@greatneck.k12.ny.us.