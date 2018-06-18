Arthur D. Winston, 92

Arthur D. Winston passed away on April 25 at age 92. He is predeceased by his first wife, Judith Winston, in 2001, and survived by his second wife, Joan Davidson Winston.

Arthur was born on Feb. 18, 1926, grew up in Brooklyn, and served in WWII in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After the war, he graduated from Syracuse University, and later married Judith Morgenstern. They eventually settled in Great Neck Estates with their children, Kenneth, Peter and Elizabeth.

He was active in the community and served in many positions in Great Neck Estates. Working with the Great Neck Estates civic association, he served as a village trustee, as well as park commissioner, deputy police commissioner and deputy mayor. As an avid tennis player, he was very proud that he succeeded in bringing to Great Neck Estates Park the Tennis Bubble, one of the region’s first indoor tennis facilities.

In 1958, Arthur founded A.D. Winston Corp., an HVAC mechanical contracting firm headquartered in Long Island City, which is still in operation. During his time as president and CEO, the firm participated as a contractor on an extensive list of prestigious projects in New York City, including the building and/or renovation of the New York Stock Exchange, New York Public Library, Carnegie Hall, flagship showrooms for Lladro and Ralph Lauren, department stores such as Fortunoff’s and a long list of office buildings, hotels, hospitals and schools, as well as Hofstra University on Long Island. He retired in 1998.

Arthur was a mentor for those who knew him and, especially, for those who worked for him. He broke down his creative problem-solving abilities into durable life lessons, which he loved to share. After retirement, Arthur became an artist, studying metal sculpture, painting and, most recently, lathe wood turning.

He was a long-time supporter of several Reconstructionist synagogues, as well as the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College (RRC) and United Jewish Appeal. After his first wife’s death, he founded a scholarship at the RRC in her memory, called the Arthur and Judith Winston Memorial Fund.

In 2002, he married Joan Davidson. They lived in Sarasota, FL, and made frequent visits to Becket, MA, and New York City. In addition to his wife Joan, Arthur is survived by his children, Kenneth Winston of Somers, NY; Peter Winston of Needham, MA; and Elizabeth Michelena of Chico, CA; stepchildren, Sarah Baglio and Jonathan Davidson; six grandchildren and 12 step-grandchildren. He will be missed by all of the people whose lives he touched.