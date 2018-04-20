Arlene Hysen, 83

Arlene Hysen (née Weintraub), 83, of Somerset, NJ, and Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Great Neck, died peacefully on March 28 in Boynton Beach.

Arlene received a BA from New York University and an MA from Adelphi University. She taught elementary school in Brooklyn and, later, English as a second language.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Anne Seletsky and Benjamin Weintraub and the

cherished wife of the late Murray Hysen. She is survived by her devoted sons Jeffrey Hysen of Silver Spring, MD, and Lyle Hysen of Hoboken, NJ; daughters-in-law Susan Hysen and Lisa Chernick; and adoring grandchildren Eric Hysen, Dylan Hysen, Charlotte Hysen and Juliet Hysen.

Arlene treasured art, books, theater and gardening, and was known for her witty sense of humor and love of family.

Gifts in her memory may be made to Global Kids at donate.globalkids.org. Her funeral service was held on April 5 at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ.