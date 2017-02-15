Another Teenage Girl Missing

A 15-year-old Great Neck girl was reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., reports the Nassau County Police Missing Persons Squad.

According to detectives, Elizabeth Huang was last seen leaving her Rutland Road residence. Huang, who frequents the Flushing area, is described as an Asian female, 5’5” tall, 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding Huang should contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.