Another Fatal Car Accident

By Great Neck Record Staff -
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred on Monday, March 20, at 10:20 a.m. in North New Hyde Park.

According to detectives, an 80-year-old woman was crossing from north to south in front of 653 Hillside Ave., near Stop & Shop, when she was struck by a 2015 Honda Pilot travelling westbound on Hillside Avenue.

The 40-year-old driver did stop to get help. The victim was transported to North Shore University/ Northwell Health in Manhasset and was pronounced dead by emergency room staff at 11:12 a.m.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

