Always There: A Poem For Mother’s Day

A shoulder to cry on,
A warm hearth in the middle of a winter night.
When I had no language to describe my feelings,
I kept them bottled up inside me,
You lent me your words.
When I fell again and again,
I had tears in my eyes,
You lent me your hand.
When I had doubts about myself,
I felt like quitting,
You turned my frown into a smile.
When I was too afraid to lose sight of the shore,
I did not want to take a risk,
You taught me how to sail.
When I felt destroyed,
I hardened my heart,
You showed me another way.
You told me to open out, not to close up,
You taught me to work for a cause, not for applause.
You showed me I should live life to express, not to impress.
You have a voice for me when I am voiceless.
You hold my heart together when it is falling apart.
You tolerate my worst and bring out my best.
I no longer hold your hand,
I spend more time with my friends,
But when I need help you always have my back.
Friends are like rain; they come and go, and nourish me,
But you are my sky,
I may not always look up but I know you are always right there.
I love you more than a bird loves the morning sun,
You are the light seeping through the darkest clouds,
I love you more than you realize.
Joy Wei is a fifth grader at Saddle Rock Elementary School, who enjoys writing and drawing.