All Incumbents Reelected In Villages

Residents in the villages of Great Neck, Kings Point and Lake Success cast their votes on Tuesday, June 19, as two mayor and seven trustee seats were on the ballot, each for a term of two years.

The only contested race was in the Village of Great Neck, where three candidates were vying for two trustee seats. Longtime Trustees Barton “Bart” Sobel and Khosrow “Norman” Namdar of the Great Neck Greater Village Party were challenged by newcomer Perry Spector of the Voice of the Village Party. The incumbents will remain on the Board of Trustees, as Sobel received 339 votes and Namdar garnered 262 nods to secure the two seats, while Spector did not have enough with 116.

In Kings Point, Mayor Michael C. Kalnick was reelected with 92 votes, incumbent Trustee Sheldon Kwiat was reelected with 90 votes and incumbent Trustee David Harounian was reelected with 89 votes.

In Lake Success, Adam Hoffman will remain mayor with 126 votes. Incumbent Trustee Stephen Lam will stay on the board with 94 votes. He will be joined by newcomers Dr. Robert Gal, who received 96 votes, and Sugnam “Peter” Chang, who received122 votes, for trustee.

Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock and Thomaston will hold their elections in March.

