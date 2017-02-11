Alex Schneider Scores In Inauguration Half Marathon

Great Neck runner Alex Schneider, 26, was the ninth finisher overall in the Presidential Inauguration Half Marathon in Eisenhower Park on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Schneider covered the four-loop 13.107-mile Half Marathon course in 1 hour, 31 minutes, 10 seconds, a pace of 6:58 minutes per mile.

Not many races on Long Island attract runners from all over the United States and all over the world, but the Presidential Inaugural Marathon and Half Marathon did just that as the Eisenhower Park event was the fifth stop on the Triple 7 Quest for a group of runners participating in seven marathons or half marathons on seven continents in seven days.

The Triple 7 Quest started in Perth, Australia, on the Jan. 24, and headed to Singapore, Cairo and Amsterdam before arriving on Long Island for the run in Eisenhower Park. From Long Island, they were off to Puentas Arenas in Chile before finishing up on King George Island in Antarctica.

The overall winner of the Half Marathon was Vitaly Baranov, who hails from Moscow.