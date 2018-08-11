Alert Juniors Triumphant In Antique Muster

The Manhasset-Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department and Great Neck Alert Fire Company recently hosted their 25th annual Antique Muster at Mary Jane Davies Park in Manhasset.

Junior firefighters from Long Island competed in fire-training drills, such as midnight alarm, hose rolling, efficiency and bucket brigade.

The Great Neck Alert Juniors won first place for the midnight-alarm competition, where, as a team, they have to put their gear on as quickly as possible, as if they were responding to a real fire call.

They also received the Chief Raymond Hoey Perpetual Trophy for having the fastest time.

Alert Juniors won second place in efficiency, second and third place in hose rolling and second place in the bucket brigade events.

The team also placed second and third for total points overall in the muster.

In addition to the junior events and competitions, approximately 20 historical fire trucks and fire apparatus from Long Island were on display.