Alert Juniors Training Day At Fire Academy

By Sara Rietbroek -
0
45
From left: Julia Motchkavitz, Maya Garfinkel, Cristel Segovia, Lorna Wade, First Lieutenant David Oginski, Captain Ryan Motchkavitz, Seth Newman and Ben Kobliner
From left: Julia Motchkavitz, Maya Garfinkel, Cristel Segovia, Lorna Wade, First Lieutenant David Oginski, Captain Ryan Motchkavitz, Seth Newman and Ben Kobliner

Eight junior firefighters from the Great Neck Alert Fire Company spent the day at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Bethpage, partici-pating in the eighth annual Nassau County Junior Firefighters’ Association Training Day. Along with more than 180 other junior firefighters from Nassau County, they learned what it takes to become a real firefighter.

Instructors from fire departments across Nassau County, including the Great Neck Alert Fire Company, provided training in four areas: navigating through a maze while conducting a search and rescue of victims; forcible entry using special tools such as a Halligan or pry bar; climbing an aerial ladder from a fire truck, in full gear, into a three-story building and out the other side via a second aerial ladder; and bringing a hose line into a building and attaching nozzles to put out simulated fires while searching for victims.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply