Alert Juniors Training Day At Fire Academy

Eight junior firefighters from the Great Neck Alert Fire Company spent the day at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Bethpage, partici-pating in the eighth annual Nassau County Junior Firefighters’ Association Training Day. Along with more than 180 other junior firefighters from Nassau County, they learned what it takes to become a real firefighter.

Instructors from fire departments across Nassau County, including the Great Neck Alert Fire Company, provided training in four areas: navigating through a maze while conducting a search and rescue of victims; forcible entry using special tools such as a Halligan or pry bar; climbing an aerial ladder from a fire truck, in full gear, into a three-story building and out the other side via a second aerial ladder; and bringing a hose line into a building and attaching nozzles to put out simulated fires while searching for victims.