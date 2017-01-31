Alert Junior Officers Elected

The Junior Firefighters of the Great Neck Alert Fire Company recently held their annual dinner and 2017 officer elections. The newly elected officers for 2017 are Captain David Oginski, First Lieutenant Ben Kobliner, Second Lieutenant Seth Newman, Recording Secretary Maya Garfinkel and Financial Secretary Julia Motchkavitz.

During the dinner, former Captain Ryan Motchkavitz was honored for his hard work, dedication and extraordinary service to the Alert Junior Firefighters program. Ryan joined the Juniors in February 2011 and served as financial secretary in 2014. In 2015, he was elected second lieutenant and, this past year, served as captain of the Juniors.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, George B. Motchkavitz and his father, John, Ryan officially joined the Alert Fire Company in January as a volunteer firefighter to continue serving the Great Neck community. He is currently a senior at Great Neck South High School where he is copresident of the school’s world championship robotic team, Team 2638, also known as Rebellion.