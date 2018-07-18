Alert Fire Company Officers Inducted

During a special ceremony, Great Neck Alert Fire Company 2018 officers, including the company’s chief Steven Schwartz, were installed and sworn in by Brian Morris, ex-chief of the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, Company No. 1, and current fire commissioner of the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire & Water District.

Dedicated members of the Alert Fire Company have been providing volunteer fire protection and rescue services to the residents of Great Neck for more than 100 years, and the company is always looking for new members. For more information, stop by Alert headquarters at 555 Middle Neck Rd. or call 516-487-1057.