Alert Fire Company Officers Inducted

By
Sara Rietbroek
From left: Second Lieutenant Roger Beltran, First Lieutenant Howard Stich, Captain Frank Valladares, Second Assistant Chief Carlos Gallo, First Assistant Chief John Purcell, Chief Steven Schwartz, President Mike Berry, Vice President Aloysius Hoey, Recording Secretary John Baumann, Financial Secretary Bradley Meier, Treasurer Irving Munda, Trustee Tom Madigan and Brian Morris; Board Chairman Mike Green and Trustees Ronald Campbell, Zack Lobodzic and William McGirr are not pictured. (Photo by Joe Virgilio)

During a special ceremony, Great Neck Alert Fire Company 2018 officers, including the company’s chief Steven Schwartz, were installed and sworn in by Brian Morris, ex-chief of the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, Company No. 1, and current fire commissioner of the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire & Water District.

Dedicated members of the Alert Fire Company have been providing volunteer fire protection and rescue services to the residents of Great Neck for more than 100 years, and the company is always looking for new members. For more information, stop by Alert headquarters at 555 Middle Neck Rd. or call 516-487-1057.

