Alert Fire Company Installs New Junior Officers

The Great Neck Alert Fire Company recently held an installation ceremony of the 2018 officers of the Great Neck Alert Junior Firefighters at the Alert Fire Company headquarters. This year’s officers are (from left): Captain Seth Newman, First Lieutenant Julia Motchkavitz, Second Lieutenant Maya Garfinkel, Recording Secretary Niki Talledo and Financial Secretary Ethan Moezinia. The Junior Firefighters program, for young adults between the ages of 12 and 17, meets twice a month for training in First Aid, CPR, fire safety and other firefighting drills and activities. To apply, visit www.alertfd.org or call 516-487-1057.