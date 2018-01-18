Alert Fire Company Holds Open House

More than 300 attendees at the Great Neck Alert Fire Company’s Open House were able to view several presentations on how firefighters prevent fires and save lives. Demonstrations included removing a door from a car to get a victim out, safely extinguishing a kitchen fire and forcing a locked door open. A popular exhibition was the Burn Trailer, a multi-room, multipurpose portable training facility that provides real flame, simulating the effects of a real-life house fire. The Burn Trailer was also used to show how a firefighter could “bailout,” or exit a burning structure. Alert Junior firefighters explained the different equipment used on the firetruck, and how to use a hose and aim at a target. Handouts and giveaways were distributed to the children in attendance.